National Investment Fraud Statistics

In the fourth quarter of 2023, Delaware ranked 14th in the nation for investment related fraud. Courtesy FTC Sentinel Network.

DELAWARE - Delaware consumers lost over $22.3 million to fraud in 2023, according to the Federal Trade Commission. There were over 6,800 reports of fraud in the state with a median loss of $490.

Reports were received directly from consumers as well as from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, the Better Business Bureau, industry members and non-profit organizations.

The Federal Trade Commission said fraud losses are up nationwide, with consumers across the country losing more than $10 billion to fraud last year. This is up $1.2 billion from the year prior. More money was lost to investment scams than any other category, with the second highest reported loss coming from imposter scams

Fraud Statistics by Age