...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low-
lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.
* WHERE...Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most
vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along
inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are
possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minor coastal flooding will continue to
occur around the times of high tide through Saturday, with this
potentially more widespread along the shores of Rehoboth Bay,
Indian River Inlet Bay, and Little Assawoman Bay. The greatest
impacts due to minor inundation of flood prone roadways will
occur around the morning high tides.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be
closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of
unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone
property.
&&
Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour.
Delaware Bay at Lewes
MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft
MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft
Total Total Departure
Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood
ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact
-------- --------- --------- --------- --------
09/08 AM 6.5 1.8 1.2 Minor
09/08 PM 5.0 0.3 1.0 None
10/09 AM 6.5 1.8 1.1 Minor
10/09 PM 5.2 0.5 0.9 None
11/10 AM 6.2 1.5 0.9 Minor
11/10 PM 5.5 0.8 1.0 None
&&
In the fourth quarter of 2023, Delaware ranked 14th in the nation for investment related fraud. Courtesy FTC Sentinel Network.
DELAWARE - Delaware consumers lost over $22.3 million to fraud in 2023, according to the Federal Trade Commission. There were over 6,800 reports of fraud in the state with a median loss of $490.
Reports were received directly from consumers as well as from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, the Better Business Bureau, industry members and non-profit organizations.
The Federal Trade Commission said fraud losses are up nationwide, with consumers across the country losing more than $10 billion to fraud last year. This is up $1.2 billion from the year prior. More money was lost to investment scams than any other category, with the second highest reported loss coming from imposter scams.
In 2023, the median loss for fraud was $500 for people in their 60s. That number increased for those in older age brackets.
Not all reports include usable age information. Age comparisons in Fraud Loss Reports per 100K Population are based on (1) reports indicating any monetary loss, and (2) population estimates are based on U.S. Census Bureau population estimates for 2021.
For people between 60 and 69 years old, investment and romance scams were the most common that led to monetary losses in 2023, according to the Federal Trade Commission. They were most often contacted through social media and paid scammers using credit cards.
Percentages are based on the number of people reporting a monetary loss by age and a payment/contact method.
