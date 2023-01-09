SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - To help Delaware visitors discover new attractions and events, the Delaware Tourism Office has created a "23 in '23" guide that displays changes in tourism and business, especially in Sussex County.
"2023 will be a year for new experiences, new tastes, and probably a few new reasons to love coming to Delaware,” said Jessica Welch, director of the Delaware Tourism Office. “People do plan trips to Delaware for our bargains and affordability, so it’s fantastic to have new stores opening this year to give visitors unique experiences. Tax-free shopping is always in season here.” The following include some of the local new "things to do and see" from the list.
At the beaches of southern Delaware, some old favorites have been reborn and a fresh crop of dining options will soon appear. In the nation's summer capital, Bethany Blues Express and Tiki Jac's Street Food and Brews are moving into vacated locations on First Street and Rehoboth Avenue. The "new" Summer House has also been renovated and is reopening with a speakeasy-styled lounge in the old back dining room.
Last summer Nicola Pizza left downtown Rehoboth Beach and now operates out of a bigger location in Lewes on Route 1. Also on the highway, Lefty's has replaced its old laser tag arena with new games like digital axe throwing, mini-duckpin bowling, a golf swing suite, and silent disco. Downtown, the Lewes Oyster House opened in late 2022 and offers visitors a variety of seafood dishes.
Moving up the coast, Dogfish Head is lining up its 2023 beer release schedule and will include more than a dozen new products. Cheese and chocolate lovers in Milford can visit new restaurant Fondue, which is slated to offer a fun dining experience and more to patrons when it opens in early 2023. Also in Milford, Junebug's Beauty Boutique opened on North Walnut Street in early December. Customers can shop for clothing, accessories, and home decor as well as salon services. Studio You, a beauty salon that offers hair services, facials, massages, and more, is another recent addition to Milford's beauty scene.
Finally, pizza lovers around the state can once again order a fresh-frozen Grotto Pizza to "take and bake" at home.
More information on tourism in Delaware can be found at visitdelaware.com.