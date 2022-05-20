Georgetown, De- A 23 year old Salisbury woman died on Thursday from injuries sustained from a car crash earlier that night.
According to Delaware State Police, at 5:52 p.m. the 2015 Honda Civic she was driving did not stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Hardscrabble Rd and East Trap Pond Rd in Georgetown. She continued driving into the path of an oncoming Accord.
The collision of the two cars forced the Civic off the road. It rolled one time before coming to a stop in the yard of a home.
The Salisbury woman was taken to an area hospital where she was later pronounced dead. He name is being withheld until notification of family.
The driver of the Accord, a 60 year old woman from Seaford was treated for minor injuries and at a hospital and later released.
The crash closed that area of Hardscrabble Rd. for approximately three hours.