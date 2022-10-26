DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) has announced that Delaware will be holding it's 23rd National Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 29th, 2022.
DPH says Delawareans can discard their expired or unused medications at locations statewide between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.
At five of the Take Back Day locations (Middletown, Felton, Townsend, Wilmington, and Milton police department), there will be overdose response training and free Narcan for the public, says DPH. They say that anyone who takes opioids or has friends or family that take opioids should get the training for the overdose reversal medication. They say other community trainings and places to get free Narcan can be found at https://www.helpisherede.com/overdose-prevention.
Though the event is organized nationally by the DEA, DPH says they run it on a local level. The event, which happens twice a year, tries to reduce the amount of prescription medications being diverted, abused, or misused, says DPH, and has resulted in almost 100,000 pounds of medication collected since 2010. The organization says that this event addresses the nationwide opioid epidemic, reducing the risk of drug overdoses.
“The Drug Take Back Days are a convenient way for Delawareans to remove expired, unwanted or unused medications from their homes, and dispose of them safely and securely,” said Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) Secretary Molly Magarik. “These collection events and the permanent medicine drop-off sites across our state also are critical to reducing the potential for misuse, abuse or diversion, and, thereby, reducing the risk of people overdosing or dying. We all can do our part by removing unnecessary medications from our homes.”
According to the 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, many misused prescription drugs came from family and friends, often from medicine cabinets.
DPH says that a total of 4,645 pounds of unneeded medication was collected at 27 Delaware locations on the last Drug Take Back Day event on April 30, 2022.
According to DPH, aside from the locations participating in the event, there are prescription drug collection sites open year-round. For a list of permanent collection sites and how to get a free disposal bag, visit www.helpisherede.com/understanding-addiction/safe-drug-storage-and-disposal.
DPH says that medications disposed of at Take Back Day locations have to be in a container such as a pill bottle, box, blister pack, or zipped plastic bag, with all personal information removed. They say liquid medicine will also be accepted as long as it's in its original container. They also say that vape pens and e-cigarettes will be accepted as long as the batteries are removed.
According to DPH, the list of the 23 locations participating in the National Prescription Drug Take Back can be found at https://www.dea.gov/takebackday.
For more details about the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, visit https://helpisheredrugtakebackday.gatsbyjs.io/drug-take-back-day.
DPH reminds that if you or a loved one is struggling with addiction in Delaware, call DHSS' 24/7 Crisis Hotline to be connected to treatment and recovery options. In New Castle County, call 1-800-652-2929. Or in Kent and Sussex counties, call 1-800-345-6785. They say For free 24/7 counseling, coaching, and support, as well as links to mental health, addiction, and crisis services call the Delaware Hope Line at 1-833-9-HOPEDE. DPH says to search online for treatment and recovery services in Delaware or nearby states, visit HelpIsHereDE.com.