REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Multiple agencies responded to a house fire in the Rehoboth Beach Yacht and Country Club that started around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. The fire occurred at a house in the 100 block of Cornwall Road, which was occupied at the time of the fire.
The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the house. WRDE was on the scene, where firefighters were seen on the roof of an attached garage. Mutual aid fire companies assisted and first responders were at the scene for over two hours. There were no reported injuries.
The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal investigated the fire and determined that it was an accident caused by discarded smoking materials. Damage is estimated at $250,000.