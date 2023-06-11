MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly single car crash that killed a 26-year-old man that in Millsboro early Sun. morning.
Police say around 1:33 a.m., a 26-year-old man from Georgetown was driving a 2014 Mustang on Harmons Hill Rd. approaching a slight left curve east of Hollyville Rd. He couldn't keep control of the car and it left the edge of the road while rotating counterclockwise. The right rear of the Ford then hit a large utility pole, causing the car to rotate clockwise before stopping near the pole.
Police say the driver had serious injuries and was taken to a hospital nearby. Later that day, he was pronounced dead. The front-seat passenger in the Ford was also taken to a hospital nearby where he was treated and released for minor injuries.
According to police, Harmons Hill Rd. in the area of the crash as closed for about 3 hours while the crash was investigated, and the roadway was cleared.