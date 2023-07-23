BETHEL, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly crash Sunday morning in Bethel that killed a 27-year-old man from Seaford.
The agency says it was around 2:16 a.m. when the man was speeding in a 2017 white Ford Fiesta on Shell Bridge Road west of South Shell Bridge Road.
Police say after turning on a curve in the road, the man lost control of his car and left the road. The car hit a raised embankment, which caused it to go airborne for an unknown distance in an easterly direction. When the Ford hit the ground, it rolled several times before stopping at a corner of the intersection of Shell Bridge Road and South Shell Bridge Road.
Police say the man driving was ejected from the rolling car. He was taken to a hospital nearby where he was pronounced dead. His name is being withheld until his family and relatives are notified.
The agency says the road was closed for about three hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.