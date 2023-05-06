27th Annual British Motorcar Show Makes its Return in Lewes

LEWES, Del. - The British Motorcar Show made its return today after being cancelled last year due to inclement weather.
This is the 27th year of the Motorcar Show and this year it was held at the Lewes Ferry. The car show is unique because it showcases only British made cars.
In past years only British cars made from the year 2000 and older were accepted but a new "future classics" category was added. The car show changed the requirements and now British cars made from 2001 and beyond can be showcased and judged. WRDE'S Madeleine Overturf was chosen to be a judge this year along with other local community members.
The Lewes Chamber of Commerce partnered with the British Car Club to put this on and organizers say every year this show grows.
Bill Tattersall, President of Southern Chapter of the British Car Club of Delaware said, "We realized probably 10 or 15 years ago that there was a lot of British cars around and it's just grown exponentially since then", Tattersall said.
"We used to be happy when we got 60 cars for the show signed up. This year. when we started advertising the show, we put a limit of 120 cars and we were sold out in 19 days," he said.