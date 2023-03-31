DELMARVA - The 27th Annual Spring Delmarva Birding Weekend is set to take place from April 19-23 to celebrate spring migration, according to officials.
They say the event has been happening since 1995, featuring boat trips, paddling treks, and expeditions on foot when migrating birds are arriving and passing through the peninsula for nesting season.
Officials says that the Delmarva region has an extensive variety of environments, including barrier islands, tidal wetlands, cypress swamps, upland fields, and primeval forests.
They say late April is a great time to explore the shore to tally late-leaving winter species and newly arrived migrants.
You can register as soon as today at www.DelmarvaBirding.com.