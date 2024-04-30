MAGNOLIA, Del. - Three people died in what police are describing as a murder-suicide Monday evening in Magnolia. The situation involved a man, his wife and her new boyfriend, according to police.
Shortly after 6:15 p.m., Delaware State Police were dispatched to a home on Cilento Drive for reports of gunfire. They arrived to find a 38-year-old Magnolia woman in the front yard with multiple gunshot wounds. Though police say they tried to save her, she died from her injuries.
The state police special operations response team arrived on scene and entered the home. Police say they found a 43-year-old Magnolia man who had also been shot and killed. Another man, a 49-year-old also from Magnolia, was inside, as well. Police say he was found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
There were three children inside the residence. Police say they were physically unharmed.
According to police, preliminary findings suggest the 49-year-old man contacted a family member, confessed to shooting his wife and her new boyfriend and expressed intent to kill himself.
The identities of the victims are being held until their families are notified. The Delaware State Police homicide unit is actively investigating this incident. Detectives are asking those with information to contact detective M. Csapo at 302-741-2729 or by sending a private Facebook message to the state police.
The Delaware Victim Center and Delaware State Police victim services unit is available to offer support and resources to those who are victims or witnesses of a crime or who have lost a loved one to sudden death. Help is available 24 hours a day at 800-VICTIM-1, or 800-842-8461, and by emailing DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.
The Delaware Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health also offers prevention and crisis intervention services. More information is available online at DHSS.Delaware.gov.