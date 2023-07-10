REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Lifeguards from New York to Virginia will be at Rehoboth Beach on Wednesday to compete in the Mid-Atlantic Regional Lifeguard Championship.
Rehoboth Beach Patrol said it has been hosting the United States Lifesaving Association’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Lifeguard Championship for 27 consecutive years and are enthusiastic to host them again.
“We are excited to host the 42nd annual lifesaving championships,” said Rehoboth Beach Patrol Captain Jeff Giles. “This is an exciting way to celebrate the proud traditions our patrol has developed over the last century.”
Around 300 lifeguards will compete in a series of events that include a sprint, a soft-sand beach relay, a swimmer rescue race, a surf dash, and many more. Guards also have the chance to qualify for national championships that take place in Virginia Beach.
People are encouraged to watch the events that start on Wednesday 12 at 9:30 a.m.
“The level of local and regional talent competing will put on a show not to be missed,” said Rehoboth Beach Patrol fourth-year guard Sophia Gulotti. “We performed well last year, and everyone is excited to see who has what it takes to win a championship and qualify for nationals in Virginia Beach.”