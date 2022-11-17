MILFORD, Del. - A new app and program to rescue food and feed more people launched this morning at the Milford Food Lion.
302 Food Rescue connects volunteers with fresh, nutritious foods from participating grocery stores, restaurants, and caterers. They then deliver the food to organizations that support individuals who suffer from food insecurity across the state.
This is done through a new app called 302 Food Rescue. The purpose of the app is to notify volunteer drivers when surplus food is available nearby, cutting down on logistical challenges that normally face food rescue organizations. Food Bank of Delaware President and CEO Cathy Kanefsky shared how the new app can contribute solutions to many problems at once.
"America has more than enough food for everyone to eat. But each year, billions of pounds of perfectly good food go to waste in our country," she said. "302 Food Rescue will allow us to do our part here in Delaware to divert fresh food from the landfill and put it on the plates of those who need it most."
To learn more about 302 Food Rescue, becoming a food donor or to download the app to start rescuing food as a volunteer, visit www.302foodrescue.org.