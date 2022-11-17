Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts to around 25 kt and choppy waters. * WHERE...Delaware Bay. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The winds may drop below 25 knots, especially Friday afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&