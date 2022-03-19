FENWICK ISLAND, Del. — On Saturday dozens of volunteers gathered at the dunes in Fenwick Island State Park to plant grass.
The 31st annual Beach Grass Planting returned after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The projects are funded by DNREC and help prevent sand from flying into parking lots.
Other participating locations include the Delaware Seashore State park, The Point in Cape Henlopen, Slaughter Beach, Bowers Beach and Kitts Hummock Beach.
Patty Murphy, Beach Grass Planting program manager at DNREC, said the event helps prevent beach erosion in beaches across Delaware.
"If the dunes aren't here then the, the sand is going to go everywhere else. So this protects the parking, it protects the beach, and it protects the people so we have a place to hang out on. So that's what these little tiny plants do," Murphy said.
DNREC says the grass planting event is once a year and encourages people not to walk on the grass when visiting Delaware Beaches.