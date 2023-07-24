DOVER, Del. - More than 32,000 Delawareans have been impacted by recent insurer and third-party data breaches. The Delaware Department of Insurance has received additional reports from insurers, including those related to the breach of the MOVEit file transfer system used by third-party insurance vendors.
Residents who are agents, policyholders or beneficiaries of the following agencies should be aware that their personal data may have been compromised and should watch for notification.
- Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association
- Genworth Financial
- Wilton Reassurance Company
- Wilton Reassurance Life Company of New York
- Wilcac Life Insurance Company
- Texas Life Insurance Company
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware
- MassMutual Ascend Life Insurance Company
- Annuity Investors Life Insurance Company
- Manhattan National Life Insurance Company
- The Independent Order of Foresters
- Talcott Resolution Life Insurance Company
- Talcott Resolution Life and Annuity Insurance Company
- TransAmerica Life Insurance Company
- Athene Annuity and Life Assurance Company
- BrightHouse Life Insurance Company
The breach and other data security events triggered Delaware's Insurance Data Security Act, which establishes state standards for data security and the investigation of cybersecurity events.
The act mandates an investigation and correction of compromised information systems, detailed reporting to the insurance commissioner and notification to consumers within 60 days unless federal law or law enforcement agencies require or request modified timelines. Through the act, consumers must be provided credit monitoring services at no cost for at least one year in addition to receiving information about freezing one's credit.