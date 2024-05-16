OCEAN CITY, Md. - The excitement revved up today as the 33rd Annual Cruisin' Ocean City officially commenced at the Ocean City Convention Center and Inlet Lot.
Steve Roberson, who has showcased his '71 Nova at the event for years has no intentions of stopping anytime soon. "I've been coming for about 15 years now. Love it to death. It might be a lot of work, but it's a lot of fun. It's one of the best hobbies that I could ever had," shared Steve.
For Dave Hoffman, another seasoned car owner, the event marks the beginning of the season, signaling the time to bring out cherished vehicles from hibernation. "We put them away in the fall and probably all winter, depending on what you do. Yeah. Making sure they're ready for the next season and cleaning," Dave explained
With a lineup of over 3,000 cars, people can anticipate a dazzling array of hot rods, classics, trucks and more on display throughout the event. Tickets are available for adults at $15, while children under the age of 14 can revel in the sights free of charge.
For those eager to witness the spectacle of amazing cars, the Ocean City Convention Center and Inlet Lot will be the places to be from Thursday until May 19.