LEWES, Del. - The Brandywine Valley SPCA said Thursday that 35 small breed dogs, which include three puppies, have been rescued after they were found abandoned in a Lewes home on Tuesday.
The organization worked with the Delaware Division of Public Health's Office of Animal Welfare to find dogs running loose on the property, living in filth and jumping from open windows. Brandywine Valley said the home had no electricity or running water and the Office of Animal Welfare said no people were home at the time the dogs were discovered. According to neighbors, the house is located on Maple Drive in the Sandy Brae neighborhood.
At the time of writing, the reason such a large number of dogs was left has yet to be determined by investigators.
The situation is being investigated by Delaware Animal Services, the law enforcement agency for the Office of Animal Welfare, as an animal cruelty case. Criminal charges are pending.
Brandywine Valley helped bring all of the dogs to its animal rescue center in Georgetown. It says the dogs are currently getting examined and receiving veterinary care, bathing, grooming and spaying and neutering so that they can be rehabilitated and later adopted.
Donations to support their care can be made to the SPCA here.