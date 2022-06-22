REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Over 500 law enforcement officers are taking part in the Torch Run for the Special Olympics in Delaware.
The downstate ceremony started at 3:30 p.m. in Fenwick Island, and then made its way to the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand for a 20-minute ceremony at 7 p.m.
The run continues Thursday downstate, bne leg going from Delmar PD, the other starting at the Georgetown Circle. Both legs will unite in Harrington and then run to the Dover ceremony, held on the Legislative Mall at 1:30 p.m.
In its history, Delaware Law Enforcement for Special Olympics has raised more than $9.25 million to support Special Olympics Delaware’s year-round program.
Information about the event and maps of the run can be found by clicking on the attached link: http://www.sode.org/fundraisers/law-enforcement-torch-run.