DELAWARE – The 38 Annual Statewide Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Delaware will take place from Wednesday, June 5, to Friday, June 7. The event will feature nearly 800 law enforcement officers running multiple legs across the state to support Special Olympics athletes.
Wednesday, June 5:
Upstate:
- Start: 9 a.m. at the New Castle County Police Department
- Ceremony: 9:30 a.m. at the Wilmington Police Department
- Route: Kirkwood Highway to Albertson Boulevard
Downstate:
- Start: 3:30 p.m. at Fenwick Island
- Ceremony: 7 p.m. at Rehoboth Beach Bandstand
- Route: Post-ceremony one-mile run to Grove Park
Thursday, June 6:
Downstate:
- Leg 1: 6:15 a.m. at Delmar Police Department
- Leg 2: 6:55 a.m. at Georgetown Circle
- Unification: Harrington, continuing to Dover
- Ceremony: 1:45 p.m. on Legislative Mall, Dover
Upstate:
- Start: 10:30 a.m. at Middletown Police Department
- Convergence: Dover ceremony at 1:45 p.m. on Legislative Mall, Dover
Friday, June 7:
- Start: 4:15 p.m. at Newark Shopping Center
- Culmination: 4 p.m. at the Opening Ceremony of the Summer Games at the Bob Carpenter Center, University of Delaware. The Flame of Hope will arrive at approximately 5 p.m.
Since its inception, Delaware Law Enforcement for Special Olympics has raised over $11 million, directly benefiting the year-round programs of Special Olympics Delaware. These funds support quality sports training and opportunities for athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. The success of this program is driven by a community of passionate volunteers, fostering skills, confidence, strength, motivation and self-esteem among athletes and participants.