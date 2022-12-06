GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Sussex County Government says that around 300 carolers gathered at The Circle in Georgetown for the 39th Annual Caroling on The Circle event Monday night.
According to County officials, the event collected over 13,300 non-perishable food items for local pantries. They say the food items will end up going to needy families to help them through the cold winter months. They also note that though the event was Monday night, they are still collecting food items through the end of December, with the goal of reaching 20,000 items collected by then.
Officials say that the event started in 1984 as a part of the Delaware First initiative, meant to kick off the holiday season in Sussex County, as well as acting as a community food drive to benefit local food banks. Throughout the event's 39-year history, the County says it has collected almost 800,000 items.
“We can always depend on the community to come through in support of those in need, and Sussex Countians always find a way to come through in the end,” County Administrator Todd F. Lawson said. “We know times are tough, but Sussex County steps up no matter what. I am always thankful for that.”
As part of the event, the County encouraged the public to "Pack the Pod", setting up a 14-foot-by-7-foot storage trailer on The Circle. They say their 20,000 item goal was reached in 2021, and they hope to reach it again.
Those wanting to donate can drop off canned goods and non-perishable food items can do so at the County Administrative Offices building at The Circle in Georgetown from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through December 30th.
The County says that items collected will be donated to around 20 area pantries, shelters and church organizations for distribution within Sussex County.