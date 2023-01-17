SEAFORD, Del. - The Seaford Police Department (SPD) says that they found 4.4 lbs of psychedelic mushrooms, 1.1 pounds of THC Wax, and almost $6,000 after investigating a report of shots fired on Monday.
Monday night, around 11 p.m., the SPD says they were sent to State St. after a report of shots fired. They say officers found bullet shells at the scene, and also a bullet on the roadway some distance from where they found the shells.
While checking the area for injured people or damaged property, SPD says they noticed a front window of a house that had been hit with a bullet. They say officers looked through the window, and saw a large amount of suspected marijuana sitting on the bed right in front of the window.
According to SPD, the owner of the home came to the door, and told officers that the room they saw the suspected marijuana in was their adult daughter's room. They say the homeowner suspects her daughter and boyfriend were the attempted victims of the shots fired.
After giving verbal consent, SPD says officers searched the daughter's room and car, finding a total of around 4.4 lbs. of psychedelic mushrooms, 6.6 lbs. of marijuana, 1.1 lb. THC wax, and $5,724, all of which were seized. They say they also found incendiary ammunition.
SPD says the investigation is ongoing, and they have determined that no one was hurt in the shooting. They say charges are pending with the non-narcotics.
Anyone with more information about the shots fired complaint is asked to contact the Seaford Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (302) 629-6645, ext. 1217, or Crime Stoppers at http://delaware.crimestoppersweb.com 1-800-847-333.