REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce has announced the 40th Annual Spring Sidewalk Sale, which will run from Friday, May 5 through Sunday, May 7.
The chamber says that it is a weekend for deals and fabulous finds in downtown Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, and Route 1. The sale will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day, but store hours may vary. It is a rain or shine event.
More information is available from the chamber at 302-227-2233 or on the chamber website at www.beach-fun.com.