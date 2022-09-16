HENLOPEN ACRES, Del. - The fourth annual Race to Benefit the Bays will be taking place on Saturday, September 24th, says the Delaware Center for Inland Bays (DCIB).
DCIB says that the race will take place along the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal. 3- and 5-mile races will be open to 14’ and 12’6” SUP, kayak, and surfski, with cash prizes up for grabs in each category with a minimum of five racers.
They say registration opens at 8:30 a.m., and the race will start at 9:30 a.m.
According to DCIB, through the generosity of the Town of Henlopen Acres, the races will start and finish at their town marina at 47 Tidewaters, Henlopen Acres, DE 19971. Racers will head north on the canal toward Lewes, around buoys placed at the halfway point for each race, and then return to the finish line at the marina.
They say all proceeds benefit the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving, protecting, and restoring Delaware's Inland Bays and their watershed.
The entry fee is $50. To register, go to paddleguru.com/races/4thAnnualRacetoBenefittheBays.