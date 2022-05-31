REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Paving the way for a new park and ride experience.
A federal grant of almost $5.5 million is going towards improvements at the Rehoboth Beach Park & Ride.
CEO of DART First State John Sisson says many of the upgrades will entail clean energy consumption which will in turn be used for buses.
"We'll have solar panels covering the parking lot giving shade to cars in the summer grabbing that energy and fueling our buses," Sisson said. "You'll be able to park your electric cars as you come down. Plug them in. Go to the beach for the day. Not worrying about being able to get back and travel."
Senator Tom Carper (D-Delaware) says that emissions from vehicles have a big impact on climate.
"One of the main contributors to sea level rise and climate change is emissions from cars, trucks, and vans. A big source of those emissions are buses and we're replacing diesel powered buses which cause a lot of pollution and we are replacing them with electric buses."
This investment is all about clean energy and as part of this initiative, the Rehoboth Beach Park & Ride is going to be using six electric buses during the summer season.
Rehoboth-Dewey Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Carol Everhart says that this is a win for Rehoboth Beach and Dewey Beach as people are looking for environmentally friendly and efficient ways to get around.
"It makes it easier and friendlier for the visitor and when you do that you increase visitation and when you do that it's good for business and good for the entire surrounding area," Everhart said.
Using the sun for energy, while people use the sun for fun.