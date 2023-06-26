50th Anniversary of Title IX & Cape Henlopen's Girl's Basketball Team State Champ Win

LEWES, Del. - 50 years ago this month Title IX was passed nationally. The law prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or education program that receives funding from the federal government.
It's also been 50 years since the Cape Henlopen's Girl's Basketball team went on to win the first Girl's State Championship back in 1973.
Former members of the team cherish their win to this day,
"When they opened that door for us to come out in that gym in Milford it was like 'Oh my gosh!' " said player from the 1973 team Nancy Tribbitt.
Some of the teammates said they didn't realize the scope of what they had achieved but were just happy to be able to play a sport they love.
Another player from the 1973 team, Ann Reed said,
"Title IX wasn't in the front of our minds at all when we played we just were told we had the opportunity to play for a state championship and we lucked out and won."
Much like it has always been for the boys, getting a chance to compete was about more than just winning and losing.
"For me it was an outlet because I had gone through a lot of stuff prior to that.." said former player Cyndy White.
For a lot of the women on that team, this new opportunity helped shape their futures.
"Title nine probably was my path to my career - I coached girl's high school sports for over thirty years so it was a big impact on evening the score you know for women's sports." explained Tribbitt.
The team members look forward to seeing a second state championship win for the girl's in the future.