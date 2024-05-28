DOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a car crash in Dover that killed a 56-year-old inside of the home the car had crashed into.
Early on May 28, at about 2:42 a.m., DSP say a Honda Accord was traveling westbound on Forrest Avenue, just east of Artic Drive, at what police describe as "an apparent high rate of speed". As the car took the bend, it lost control, veering off the south edge of the roadway. It struck a mailbox before crashing into a residence along Forrest Avenue. The car came to rest inside the home. DSP says the driver fled the scene after crashing and has yet to be identified.
As a result of the crash, a 56-year-old occupant of the residence sustained severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where she died. Her name is being withheld until her family is notified.
The roadway was closed for approximately three hours while investigators examined the scene and cleared the roadway.
Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Anyone with information about this accident is encouraged by DSP to contact Master Corporal J. Lane at (302) 698-8457.