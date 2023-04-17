5G Pole Relocation Starts in Dewey Beach

DEWEY BEACH, Del.- Two years after their installation, Dewey Beach and Verizon have reached a path to move the 5G Verizon poles installed on several dunes.
The poles were installed in 2020 and sparked a years-long debate to have them removed. The town said they take away from the natural beauty of the dunes and could cause an environmental hazard.
Arthur Held lives close to one of the poles. He said he's been waiting for the pole to move since they were installed.
"If they can put that on the dune, who else can put something on the dune? It's beach property. It's not for commercial use," he said.
In preparation for their removal, several new poles have been installed feet away from the old ones.
Dewey Beach commissioners said they think the equipment on the poles will be moved mid-week, but they aren't sure when the old pole will be removed.
In a statement Verizon said, "We've begun the process of moving multiple poles to new locations in the Dewey area, and must wait for other companies and agencies to perform their work before we can activate our relocated sites. Feel free to reach out to them for their related timelines."