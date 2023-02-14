5G Pole Saga Nearly Comes to an End

DEWEY BEACH, Del.- Years later, the Town of Dewey Beach has come to an agreement with Verizon for the removal of several 5G poles located on the dunes.
"We have not worked it all out completely but we worked out an arrangement to move two of the poles," Assistant Town Manager James Dede said.
The two poles on Collins and Cullen Street will be moved off the dunes and down the street come March. The other three poles are still in flux but are expected to be removed soon as well.
The poles were installed on several Dewey Beach dunes in September of 2020 and sparked a battle with the town. The town asked for their removal to restore the natural look of the dunes. People who live down the street said the poles have been an eyesore for too long.
"I don't even know how the city or the county let such a large corporation put that there, but I am glad to hear they are finally taking it down," Mark Woodruff said.
In response to WRDE's request for an interview months ago, a spokesperson from Verizon said--"We are continuing to work with Dewey Beach on what works best to serve customers."