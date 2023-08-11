OCEAN CITY, Md. - The finale of the 50th anniversary of the White Marlin Open featured a 640.5 pound blue marlin. It came in at 6 p.m. and was what the crowd waited for.
The biggest fish before the blue marlin was a 265 pound big eye tuna that weighed in when the scales opened and this marlin beat it by almost 400 pounds.
Captain Dave Warren told the Delmarva Sports Network just how tough it was to reel this marlin in.
"After a hook up it took an hour and 45 minutes," Warren says. "We had the finish on the hook a couple of times and it kept getting away and finally we just had the opportunity to boat the fish."
This blue marlin finished on top of the leaderboard at the 50th anniversary of the White Marlin Open. The tournament concluded with no qualifying white marlins.