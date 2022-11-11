$675,000 Grant Helps Seniors with Chronic Illnesses

MILFORD, Del. - Helping our aging population tackle chronic illnesses. That's the goal of a $675,000 grant.
Lee April is a volunteer but also a type 2 diabetic, "I think that's what brought me up in the first place and I thought I would learn a little bit to help myself, but what happened was I ended up learning how to help others and I love doing that."
Volunteers like April and staff from Beebe joined those at the Milford Wellness Village today to learn how to train others in chronic illness management.
"They cover diet, they cover exercise, something that you might overlook is that they teach you how to communicate effectively with professional care givers." said Executive Director of the Milford Wellness Village, Lon Kieffer.
Attendees today will go on to teach medical professionals, caretakers, and volunteers who work with seniors. Kieffer says the majority of seniors in our area are homebound, making the virtual component of this training crucial.
Computers configured with easy access to the learning material will be available through the Delaware Assistive Technology Initiative (DATI).
"By the time we get people into a virtual classroom to learn how to manage their own chronic disease, we've also helped them through that digital divide and into a virtual world which gets them back into the real world of health care." said Kieffer.
Beebe hopes to implement these teachings in their current outreach program.
"This is something we're learning together as we meet and our training classes, to be accountable for the goals and action plans that we set. So this is a great opportunity again as we learn, bringing it to the community to help teach it." said Stacie Gosting with Beebe Healthcare.
For more information or to become an educator, you can email Kieffer at lkieffer@milfordwellnessvillage.com.