BALTIMORE, Md. - The body of a sixth construction worker who went missing when the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed on March 26 has been recovered.
Unified Command salvage teams found the victim who has been identified as 37-year-old Jose Mynor Lopez.
The announcement came out on Tuesday as crews are preparing to remove a large Key Bridge piece on top of Dali.
Maryland State Police investigators, Maryland Transportation Authority police and the FBI all responded to the scene and recovered the body.
As the investigation into the bridge collapse continues, Superintendent of the Maryland Dept. of State Police Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr. says this marks a significant milestone in the recovery efforts and in providing closure to the loved ones of the six workers who lost their lives.
“With heavy hearts, today marks a significant milestone in our recovery efforts and providing closure to the loved ones of the six workers who lost their lives in this tragic event,” says Col. Roland L. Butler, Jr., Superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police. “As we mourn with the families, we honor the memory of José Mynor López, Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval, Carlos Daniel Hernandez Estrella, and Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez.”