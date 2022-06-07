Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas around 5 ft on the ocean. * WHERE...Portions of Atlantic coastal waters and Delaware Bay Waters. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&