FELTON, Del. – In a harrowing rescue operation, animal welfare officers intervened to save 76 animals from deplorable conditions in a mobile home located in Felton.
The Office of Animal Welfare (OAW), specifically Delaware Animal Services (DAS), swiftly responded to a call from Delaware State Police at approximately 2:00 PM on Monday, regarding a potential case of animal cruelty.
Upon arriving at the scene, officers found 66 small breed dogs, 9 cats, and 1 bird residing in inhumane conditions. According to OAW, the animals were discovered cramped together in squalid rooms, marred by feces, urine, and filth. What's more, none of the dogs were spayed or neutered, resulting in unchecked reproduction and a diverse age range spanning from newborns to seniors.
Promptly, officers executed the safe removal of these distressed creatures from the trailer and diligently transported them to the Brandywine Valley SPCA (BVSPCA)'s Animal Rescue Center in Georgetown. The animals are now under the care and evaluation of the rescue center's medical teams.
The animals, each exhibiting varying degrees of medical issues, include some underweight individuals, others grappling with skin or eye ailments, and all plagued by flea infestations.
"No animal should have to live like this," says DAS Captain Rebecca Stratton. "Thankfully, we were alerted in time to prevent further neglect and remove the animals from the horrible conditions they were forced to endure."
The investigation led by DAS remains ongoing, and criminal charges are pending.
BVSPCA CEO Adam Lamb asserted, "Our team has been working around the clock since these animals came into our care late Monday. We will continue to work with them and provide medical care and rehabilitation until we can place them in the forever homes they each deserve."
For information on how you can contribute to this life-saving effort, please visit bvspca.org/get-involved.