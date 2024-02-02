GEORGETOWN, Del. - 66 dogs, along with nine cats and one bird rescued from a dire situation in a Felton mobile home--are up for adoption this Saturday.
The Brandywine Valley SPCA says the animals were lacking access to fresh air, food, water, and sunlight.
"They were covered in fleas, covered in filth. They all required significant grooming, nail trims," says Mike Kaviani, BVSPCA's Chief Operating Officer. "They all needed to have their fleas treated. Several needed needed surgeries for eye issues and teeth issues. Really just conditions no living creature should ever experience."
Many of the animals will require lifelong medical care due to dental and skin issues--and at least one had an eye removed--and paperwork is done done on-site. The Animal Rescue Center at 19022 Shingle Point Road in Georgetown, as well as the Georgetown Campus at 22918 Dupont Highway, will be offering adoptions, with some animals also available at the New Castle Campus.
The Office of Animal Welfare confirmed Friday that people were living in the home the animals were found in, and criminal charges are pending.