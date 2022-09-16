SALISBURY, Md. - The City of Salisbury says that they and the National Council for the Traditional Arts (NCTA) estimate 400,000 people attended the National Folk Festival during its time taking place in Salisbury over the last 5 years/4 Festivals.
“Never in Salisbury’s history has an event brought so many people to our city, right into the heart of Downtown, until the National Folk Festival,” said Mayor Jake Day. “This festival has forever changed Salisbury and cemented our foothold in the arts and culture space. We are proud to have been the place where some 400,000 people congregated to sing, dance, laugh, and learn together–it was the greatest honor.”
The city says that each year, tens of thousands of attendees filled the streets of Downtown Salisbury, shopped at boutiques on the Plaza, and ate at mainstay restaurants–all while enjoying the art, culture, and heritage ushered in by the National Folk Festival. “Since the beginning, the National Folk Festival exceeded all expectations. Its success is felt not just during the festival weekend, but year round,” says National Folk Festival Local Manager Caroline O’Hare. “The festival has been a catalyst for growing civic pride, new artistic and cultural endeavors, and a regional economic impact in the tens of millions of dollars brought about by welcoming over 400,000 attendees to Salisbury since 2018.”
“The city, region, and country has transformed more dramatically than we could imagine during our tenure with the National Folk Festival in Salisbury,” says NCTA Executive Director Lora Bottinelli. “The city, local partners, and nationally acclaimed traditional artists found themselves navigating one of the most transformative periods in American cultural history as it comes to public space. Experiencing these changes and doing this work with partners grounded in a joint commitment to carrying forward these events for the positive outcomes they generate has been at the heart of our success.”
According to the city, the festival usually stays in one place for three years, but was granted an additional two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They say the repeated and lasting success of the National Folk Festival in Salisbury would not have been possible without the support and involvement of the local community, including attendees, volunteers, staff, donors and sponsors, and even performers and artists like Maryland WERKS, Lurking Class Skate Shop, and Maryland Spirituals Initiative Ensemble.
“Every time this festival succeeded, so did our community,” said Mayor Day. “People from all corners of our City came together to be part of this festival, whether behind the stage, on it, or in the crowd. The impact goes beyond the festival weekend–it’s about uplifting the creativity and culture that already exists in our community.”
The National Folk Festival will move on to a new host city, but the music will continue with Maryland's own folk festival, a common pattern for previous host cities.
“The Maryland Folk Festival is an exciting new chapter for our community and one I feel very lucky to be part of,” says O’Hare, who is now the events and culture manager for the City of Salisbury. “Attendees will have the opportunity to experience world class musicians, dancers, storytellers, artisans, and more. As a legacy festival of the National, we will continue our mission to produce a free, large-scale, multicultural event that shines a light on the diverse traditions, cultures, and artistry found in Maryland and across the country. The festival's impact is underlined by our commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion as we state proudly–all are welcome in Salisbury.”
Dates for the 2023 Maryland Folk Festival will be announced on the City of Salisbury, Maryland, Facebook page and the Maryland Folk Festival website in the coming weeks. To sign up for email updates on the Maryland Folk Festival, the city says to visit www.mdfolkfest.com.