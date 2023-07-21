FRANKFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested 83-year-old Brooks Garrison after they say he stabbed a family member multiple times on Thursday afternoon, seriously hurting her.
Police arrived to a home on Shockley Town Road in Frankford around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday for a reported stabbing. According to the investigation, Garrison threatened to kill a relative before stabbing her multiple times with a knife. He then drove away from the scene before calling 911 to turn himself in a short while later. He was taken into custody without incident.
The woman was treated at an area hospital for serious injuries and released.
Garrison was charged with felonies for first degree assault, possession of a deadly weapon and terroristic threatening. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $102,000 cash bond.