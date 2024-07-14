FENWICK ISLAND, Md. - Organizer of the fishing tournament "Cast for a Cure" Clark Evans presented a $9,000 check to Beebe Medical Foundation.
The donated money is supporting the Cancer Patient Special Needs fund. The fund supports local cancer patients with limited financial means aiming to help their living expenses, according to Beebe Healthcare.
The "Cast for a Cure" tournament is held annually at the Fenwick Island State Park Beach. Organizers say the mission of the tournament is to bring the local surf fishing community together to raise awareness and funds for local cancer charities.
To date, the tournament has raised more than $37,000.