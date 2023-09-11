There are a number of ways to pay tribute to the victims of 9/11 and remember the events of the day.
In Dover, the Air Force Base is scheduled to hold a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at 10 a.m., at the Air Mobility Command Museum. Kieren Burke, a retired New York City fire fighter who conducted search and recovery at the World Trade Center following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, will be the guest speaker.
“It’s important for us to honor the victims and understand the scope of what happened on Sept. 11th,” said Col. Chris McDonald, 436th Airlift Wing commander. “The selfless heroism throughout and following that tragic event showed the world that resiliency, unity and compassion will always triumph over hatred, division and violence.”
In Ocean City, a memorial ceremony is scheduled for 12 p.m. Monday at N. Division Street and the Boardwalk. This comes days after beams of light have lit up the sky, and tribute videos played each night.
In Lewes, the Whitford family invites the public to their annual 9/11 Patriot Day Service. It is at their home at 5 p.m. located at 17181 Minos Conaway Road, Lewes, DE. The service is held at the Lewes 9/11 Memorial that the family has built to always remember those that perished on that tragic day, including their son Mark.