REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach Main Street organization honored 90 longtime local businesses in a Band Stand ceremony on Wednesday.
Each business honored has been in downtown Rehoboth for 25 years or more. Some, like Kohr Bros., have been downtown for more than 75 years. With so many businesses leaving, like Nicola's, the city thinks it's important to honor the businesses that stay.
"With the loss of the Nicola's and the loss of the Pond, it kind of, you know you hear people say it's not good in business downtown in Rehoboth and it is," says Cindy Lovett of Rehoboth Beach Main Street. "It is wonderful as evidence by these 90 businesses and we're really excited because we're downtown."
Rehoboth Beach Main Street gave out special window decals to businesses to show if they've been open more than 25, 50, or 75 years.
"I think it's really important to show that downtown Rehoboth is thriving," said Rehoboth Beach Main Street executive director Dan Slagle. "We have businesses that have been here for more than 25 or 50 or 75 years so we're thrilled to honor them and I think it's important, especially a lot of them survived through the pandemic."
Below is a list of the businesses recognized:
75 years
Henlopen Hotel
Kohr Brothers
Lingos
VIA
50 years
Atlantic Sands
Avenue Inn & Spa
Boardwalk Plaza
Bob's Bikes
Café Papillon
Candy Kitchen
Carlton's
Christmas Spirit
Dollie’s
Funland
Grottos
Gus and Gus
Ice Cream Store
J Conn Scott
M&T Bank
Nicolas
RB Homeowners Assoc
Rehoboth Library
Robin Hood
Ryan's Beach Shop
Snyder's Candy
The Sands
Thrashers
Winding Beam
25 years
Admiral on Baltimore
Arena's
Atlantic Jewlery/Harry K
Atlantis Inn
Back Porch
Bad Hair Day?
Basic Concepts
Beach Breeze
Beachview Motel
Blue Moon
Brighton Suites
Browseabout
CAMP Rehoboth
Cape Suites
Catchers Food
Coffee Mill
Cotton Club
Critter Beach
Cultured Pearl
dogfish Head
Dos Locos
EC shades
Eden
elegant slumming
Fins
Harry K Jewelers
Hi Seas Motel
Hudson, Jones, Jaywork & Fisher
Jack Lingo Realtor
Jewels By the Sea
Jolly Trolley
Lori's
Louie's
Mark Showell
Mann & Sons
Obie's by the Sea
Ocean Atlantic Sotheby's
Ocean Gallery
Olde Salt Gift Shop
Penny Lane
Quiet Storm
Rehoboth Beach Museum
Rehoboth Breeze
Rehoboth Dewey Chamber
Rehoboth Toy and Kite
Rock Creek
Royal Treat?
Scandinavian Occasion
Sea Shell Shop
Shirt Factory
Shore Silver
Sierra Moon/Surf and Skate
Starkey's
Summerhouse
Sunsations/tshirt factory
The Breakers Hotel
The Debbie Reed Team
Tidal Rave
Tideline
Tideline Gallery
T-Shirt world
Tunnell and Raysor
Wooden Indian
Yesteryears photos
Zelky's