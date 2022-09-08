Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In Delaware, Kent and Inland Sussex. In New Jersey, Cumberland. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While widespread minor coastal flooding is expected, isolated areas may experience moderate flooding around high tide. Tidal flooding should be anticipated once again Friday evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Murderkill River at Bowers Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.6 ft, Moderate 7.6 ft, Major 8.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 08/09 PM 7.6 1.9 1.7 Moderate 09/09 AM 6.6 0.9 1.8 Minor 09/09 PM 7.4 1.7 1.6 Minor 10/10 AM 6.3 0.6 1.2 None 10/10 PM 7.0 1.3 1.2 Minor 11/11 AM 6.5 0.8 1.2 None Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 08/08 PM 6.9 2.2 1.5 Minor 09/08 AM 6.0 1.3 1.5 Minor 09/09 PM 6.7 2.0 1.3 Minor 10/09 AM 5.7 1.0 1.0 None 10/10 PM 6.2 1.5 0.9 Minor 11/10 AM 5.8 1.2 0.9 None Maurice River at Bivalve MLLW Categories - Minor 7.6 ft, Moderate 8.6 ft, Major 9.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 08/09 PM 8.5 2.2 1.6 Minor 09/09 AM 7.2 0.9 1.3 None 09/09 PM 8.3 2.0 1.3 Minor 10/10 AM 7.1 0.8 0.9 None 10/10 PM 7.8 1.5 0.9 Minor 11/11 AM 7.2 0.9 0.9 None &&