GREENWOOD, Del - A 94-year-old Greenwood man was flown to a hospital for serious injuries following a car crash Friday morning, according to Delaware State Police.
The man was stopped at a stop sign on Mile Stretch Road just after 9:45 a.m. when police say he entered the intersection with Adams Road, into the path of an oncoming SUV. He was trapped in his car and rescued by members of the Greenwood Volunteer Fire Company before being flown to a hospital for treatment.
The other driver, a 38-year-old Seaford woman, was taken to an area hospital by ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the man was issued a ticket for failing to remain stopped at a stop sign.