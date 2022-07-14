99 year-old Veteran Gets Early Birthday Gift from the Community

SALISBURY, Md.- Today local World War II veteran, Victor Banks, had a ramp built onto his house to accommodate his wheelchair a day ahead of his 99th birthday.
Banks was in the service when him and other troops served in the Normandy invasion on "D-Day". Since breaking his ankle this past year, he has not been able to be as mobile, creating the need for a wheelchair ramp.
Chesapeake Housing Mission answered the call when they heard about their local hero. The nonprofit as well as volunteers from local churches came together to build the ramp. Executive Director of the nonprofit, Michael Franklin said, "We're creating a safer way for him to be able to get in and out of his house so he doesn't hurt himself worse. He's a very healthy guy and we want him to keep being healthy for a long time."
With such a big birthday around the corner, Banks reflected on his life saying, "I don't know how much longer I am gonna live but I am gonna make the best of it."
Emma Hartman, volunteer from Crosspointe Church of the Nazarene, helped to construct the ramp with fellow youth group members from the church. She described the experience as, "-getting to be with the community and getting together with other teen groups and like reaching out to them and getting to help our fellow people that have served us in the war. Just getting to help volunteer."
Banks also received a birthday celebration a day early from the volunteers with a cake and banner. He said, "I'm just glad they could be here. I'm very very thankful that somebody cares."