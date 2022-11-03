A Big Day for Community in Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Senator Tom Carper covered Sussex County today as he attended three community based events. The first two stops were for organizations that benefited from grants given by FDA Rural Development, the Milton Community Food Pantry and Georgetown EMS Station 93. The third a ceremony honoring the first Coast Guard Junior ROTC program in the state.
The Milton Community Food Pantry's funds stemmed from the American Rescue Plan Act that was passed during the Covid 19 pandemic.
The new location of the pantry is on Route 16 and its still in its early stages. There are plans to build an additional building on the side of the house for refrigeration units and storing of foods and supplies. There are even plans to build a vegetable garden near the site, all to be of help at risk communities in Milton.
As of today you can get food from the food pantry the 1st and 3rd Mondays of the month at Water Edge church from 10am-noon.
The second visit was Station 93, where they received a grant from FDA Rural Development to buy a new ambulance. First responders said it's needed with the increase of calls since the Covid 19 pandemic. The new ambulances will be better for Covid 19 regulations and safer for EMT's and patients who ride in them.
The last stop, Sussex Tech where the Junior ROTC Coast Guard Program has come to Delaware. The JR ROTC students at Sussex Tech had a ceremony today honoring the accomplishment. Seeing as there are only 5 other cities with Coast Guard Junior ROTC's in the entire country.