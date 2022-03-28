OCEAN CITY, Md.- A call to all local singers and musicians. The Jellyfish Festival is this June in Ocean City. Organizers have a lineup of about 10 musicians for the weekend, but they are looking for one more. They are hoping to award that spot to a local band or singer.
"It's an exciting way to work with the entertainers and bands out there who didn't have the opportunity to get in this year, or they're looking to take their music to the next level," says organizer, Brad Hoffman.
Taking it to the next level includes more than a performance at the festival. The winner will also get a recording session at Cozy Recordings, a studio in Berlin.
The studio is coming up with a panel of judges who will judge performance value, the music, and social interaction. Bands or solo singers can apply. There are no restrictions as to what kind of music they play, or their experience. Just as long as they can put on a good show.
Submit your video to Cozy Recordings, and post it to social media with #CampCozy. The winner will be announced by May 15.