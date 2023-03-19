GREENWOOD, Del. - A car crash in Greenwood on Friday injured a 44-year-old woman.
Police say it was around 5 p.m. on Friday when troopers responded to Shawnee Road west of Staytonville Road for reports of a traffic crash. The investigation revealed that a Chevrolet S10, driven by a 56-year-old man from Dover, was traveling northwest on Staytonville Road. A Chevrolet Trailblazer, driven by a 44-year-old woman from Ellendale, was traveling west on Shawnee Road.
According to police, the Chevrolet S10 ran a stop sign at the intersection of Staytonville Rd. and Shawnee Rd., causing the front of the car to crash into the left side of the Trailblazer. The 44-year-old woman was taken to a hospital for injuries and released that night.