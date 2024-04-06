SEAFORD, Del. - TidalHealth Nanticoke will hold a free Better Breathers Club from 2 to 3 p.m. on April 17. This free support group is open to anyone affected by a chronic lung disease including relatives and caregivers.
Backed by the American Lung Association, the Better Breathers Club offers a venue for participants to learn from guest speakers and socialize with others affected by chronic lung disease, as well as practice skills to help better manage the condition and improve their quality of life.
According to Tidalhealth, chronic lung disease makes it difficult to breathe. There are several types of chronic lung disease:
- Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
- Asthma
- Bronchitis
- Cystic and pulmonary fibrosis
- Pulmonary hypertension
- Sarcoidosis
- Lung cancer
In the United States, COPD is the third-leading cause of death and lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths, according to Tidalhealth. Smoking is the primary cause of both of these diseases said the hospital but thankfully, many forms of chronic lung disease are preventable and medically manageable.
This event will be held in the Medical Staff Conference Room on the ground floor of the hospital. Registration is required and light refreshments will be served.