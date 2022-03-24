MILLSBORO, Del.- Sending support overseas. Thursday evening, the Peninsula Golf and Country Club in Millsboro, hosted the Peninsula Ukraine Benefit.
The night had many raffles, with 100 percent of proceeds going to Ukrainian relief efforts. Those attending enjoyed dinner, drinks, and even some traditional Ukrainian desserts.
But, every person there was there for a deeper cause. Some saying they want to do what they can here on Delmarva, to send support and resources overseas.
Organizers have a goal of raising 20-thousand dollars. If you were not able to attend, they ask that you donate what you can to the Ukrainian Red Cross of UNICEF.