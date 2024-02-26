GEORGETOWN, Del. - Right now over eleven percent of Delawareans live in poverty. That's according to First State Community Action Agency. The organization highlighted the progress of its 21 programs in a presentation on Monday.
The organization was founded in 1965 as just "Sussex County Community Action Agency" It expanded its services to all three counties in 1993. It works with community partners such as the Food Bank of Delaware and Sussex County Health Coalition.
Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester spoke about legislation that funds some of the organization's programs. Executive Director Bernice Edwards says poverty can be a year-round, life-long issue.
"Sometimes it takes longer than six months or a year to buy a house, but we keep working because I know if we can lift people up it's going to make it better for all of us," Edwards says.
CoastTV spoke with a family who was able to buy a home with the help of the organization.
"First State Community Action will go to bat for you to help you to secure the funds to get a down payment," says Edward Newton. "Closing cost assistance can make all the difference and in our family, we are walking testimonies of that."
These are the current programs offered:
- Housing counseling
- H.E.L.P. (home improvements, replacing heaters, summer cooling assistance, energy education)
- Community Development
- Opioid Outreach
- Income tax preparation
- La Casita Outreach Center in Georgetown - Provides educational and supportive services to people and families with limited English language proficiency
- Case management: addresses employment barriers
- Second Chance Re-entry: for people returning from prison back to their communities
- State Rental Assistance
- Grant Diversion
- Food Pantry
- Senior Companion Program
- Senior Community Service Employment Program
- Workforce Development
- Culinary Arts
- College and Career Readiness
- After school programs
- Freedom Schools: summer and after school enrichment
- Summer Enrichment Camp
- Youth Employment Program
- Community Dinners
- Springboard Collaborative Pallet Village
- Emergency Services:
- Shelters
- Eviction/Homelessness Prevention
- Utility Disconnection Prevention
- Emergency Medical/Prescription Assistance
To register for services visit firststatecaa.org/register.