BETHANY BEACH, Del. - According to a recent geological survey, 85% of Bethany Beach lies at sea level, making this coastal community highly susceptible to flooding.
To address this issue, the town is proposing the construction of a dam at the mouth of the Loop Canal in the coming years. This location represents Bethany Beach's lowest elevation point.
The proposed dam's placement is raising concerns about its potential impact beyond the natural landscape.
William Bowles, who frequents the Assawoman Canal Trail, expressed his concerns. He says, "I guess my only question would be how it’s gonna affect recreation. I see a lot of vehicles, boats, going up and down the canal, and if there’s a dam, I don't know what’s gonna happen with that."
According to the Town of Bethany Beach, more than 95% of the town's storm water drains into the Loop Canal. Consequently, when tides rise, this water is pushed back into the drainage outlets, leading to flooding in Bethany Beach.
For some people like local arts and entertainment blogger Dawn Butler, the dam seems like a reasonable solution. She says, "Anything that’s going to improve the quality and the landscape of our beautiful Delmarva land, I say go for it."
The town is hoping to gather feedback through an online survey regarding the proposed dam project.
The estimated cost for constructing this dam is two million dollars, and the town is actively seeking grant opportunities to advance this project.