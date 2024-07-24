Captain Hunter Leonard, a fourth-generation Saltwater Cowboy, provides a glimpse into the demanding life of these dedicated individuals.
"There is so much preparation during the week that goes on," Leonard said, highlighting the extensive effort required. The role involves long hours on the boat and caring for sick or injured ponies, something the cowboys have been committed to doing for generations.
The work of the cowboys is marked by sweat and occasional tears, with many days lacking glamour. Yet, Leonard notes, "a lot of us wouldn’t do anything different."
He describes the swim preparation as "a funny vacation that is mostly work and little relaxation," but that it "is an extreme privilege to be a cowboy." Though the work can be challenging, the appreciation from the public stands out as a major reward.
"There are no other wild horses in the world that are treated as well as ours are," he said, emphasizing the exceptional care provided. Year-round care for the ponies is supported by the fire company, which organizes the Pony Swim each year and benefits the local economy.
The dedication of the cowboys supports the fire department’s mission and the broader community. "The original cause is everything: for the betterment of the volunteer fire department," Leonard explained.
He went on to describe the Pony Swim and all of its surrounding events as "well-managed, organized chaos, loved by the community that will continue indefinitely," and acknowledged the unique challenges of being a Saltwater Cowboy.
"Everyone thinks they can be a Saltwater Cowboy until they come out and ride with us," he said. "They realize very quickly you have to be skilled."
Leonard’s message to spectators makes it clear that appreciation goes both ways: "The massive hours put into this event are all done for the fire department and local economy. Anything that anyone does while they’re here is always appreciated. The whole island benefits and that’s what we are all here for."
-
If you can't make it to the Pony Swim in person, you can still watch! A pre-event livestream will take place on the Delmarva Sports Network, WBOC and CoastTV Facebook pages starting around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday. An hour-long TV special will air shortly after, from 12 to 1 p.m., on the Delmarva Sports Network. Find your channel at DelmarvaSportsNetwork.com/howtowatch.