DELAWARE - One family that used to live in Wilmington up until 2021 has been speaking out after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. However, all while making calls for peace, they are also focused on raising money for Ukrainians in need and helping low-income students across Delaware find a pathway to college.
It's been over a month since the war in Ukraine.
"Unfortunately like too many people on that day at 5 a.m. I woke up to the sound of bomb blasts...it woke me up it woke my wife up," said Atnreakn Alleyne, currently in Warsaw, Poland with his wife and 3 kids.
The family has been documenting their experiences and transition to their new reality all on Facebook in hopes people don't lose focus on the situation.
"For a moment it captures our attention and maybe a little bit of our charity and our philanthropy and then we move on with our lives and I just don't want this to happen in this case," explained Alleyne.
Alleyne and his family left Delaware in 2021 to live in Ukraine in hopes of allowing their kids to immerse in their mother's culture. He says the first year things were going great in their new home. They planned on staying there for only a few years.
But what they never expected was a war to unfold before their eyes.
The family fled Ukraine on foot.
"There's a lot of complications around which road you take, what's safest, which border if you're going to cross the border," said Alleyne.
And after overcoming the obstacles that fleeing a country comes with, they are now currently in Warsaw, Poland. Alleyne says that although they are doing better now, and their kids are able to go back to school, they are not fully settled, as communication with other family members has been difficult, and worry for their safety.
A situation that is difficult to understand as adults, but even worse for children.
"We've been able to shield them from a lot of it but they know. My son keeps asking me 'are they still shooting?' It's important for children to understand that as much as there is kindness and generosity in people there's also this other side," said Alleyne.
Atnre Alleyne and his wife Tatiana Poladko are founders of TeenSharp, a non-profit program that assists low-income students across Delaware find a pathway to college.
The family continues their work with the non-profit overseas through virtual calls on Zoom.
"I wanted them to see us and know how much we are committed to them and committed to seeing them be leaders,"
The Biden administration announced it would allow 100,000 Ukrainian refugees to come to the U.S.
Bringing some relief and potentially paving the way for them to get back to Delaware.
"There's a lot of things we have to figure out while we're here in Warsaw to even take advantage of what even those opportunities are," explained Alleyne.
The family is raising money through the Ukrainian Grassroots Leaders fund.
You can donate via Cash App ($UkraineLeadersFund), Zelle (tatiana.poladko@gmail.com), or Venmo (@Tatiana-Poladko)
They are also hosting various Zoom calls where they bring awareness about what's going on in Ukraine. You can find more details by following Alleyne's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/atnreakn