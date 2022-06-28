LEWES, Del. - A group of over 100 women in southern Delaware have committed to join forces and make big donations every quarter to a local non-profit in need. This time around it went towards helping a domestic violence help organization.
Giving back to the community is the focus of 100 Women Who Care of Southern Delaware.
A giving circle where over 100 women in Sussex county have contributed to the needs of local non-profits.
"It's our biggest quarter so far we are at $10,650 plus we are getting a match from the Richard Schulze Family Foundation another $5,000," said Jeri Berc, the founder of 100WWCSD.
On Tuesday, over $15,000 was donated to What is Your Voice Inc.
A group that gives women and their children the help they need to get out of a violent situation.
"We give them case management services, we have a transitional safe house we have offices we have a full pantry once they come in and are part of the agency we give out fresh fruit produce diapers, mothers milk, we just gave out a lot of overflow for women who couldn't get their hands on formula for their babies," said Jacqueline Sterbach, the President And Founder Of What Is Your Voice, Inc.
Grateful for a donation like this, which they say will go towards finishing the construction of their offices.
They also hope to build low-income housing for women coming out of violent lives but they need the help to do that.
"We're hoping to find some investors that rise up and feel passionate about what we're doing and want to show the community their heart to help their community," added Sterbach.
They are hoping to inspire more people to pass along acts of kindness.
"We take responsibility for our whole community, and we want to help people who are in the trenches like Jacqueline here today. We want to help these people," said Berc.
And reminding women that help is available if they need it.
"For those that are listening to me and don't understand what's happened to them but they know something's not right that's going on I just want to tell ya just reach out to our helpline start there you are brave we believe in you we will empower you as we've empowered others," said Sterbach.
The helpline number is 302-467-3310.
You can also click here for more information: https://whatisyourvoice.org/
To get involved with 100WWCSD you can contact Jeri Berc by calling 302-233-6897 or send an email to: 100womencaresd@gmail.com
They have a Facebook group people interested can join by clicking here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/200137918225174
To date, 100WWCSD along with the Richard M. Schulze Foundation have donated over $56,000.